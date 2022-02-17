

Thinking of changing up your hair style or color and want to stay on trend? Maddy Pace at Studio 101 has seen guests growing out their highlights and are looking to do something new, and recently they want to go dark.

Burnette Hair

A recent trend of darker hair, brunette, really dark, or medium dark which can be a healthy choice for your hair because there are a variety of conditioning ways to achieve the look. People are choosing a lot of dark oak and warm butterscotch colors with added low lights to give these looks a more youthful feel. This trend is continuing through spring. So expect to see more brunettes this summer!

Why Darker?

There are a verity of darker tones to give your dark hair. It is also a break from the blonde on your hair. There are regular glosses that help upkeep the dark color without it going too dark.

Eyebrows

Do our eyebrows need to match our hair? Not necessary all the time. It may depend on the tones in your hair and how it may matches. Sometimes, even with lighter hair, a darker brow can really improve your facial appearance and emotive expression. They can also really make your eye color pop when done correctly.

Subtle Highlights

You don’t have to upkeep your previous strong blonde highlights. You can add in subtle highlights and be a little more low maintenance. Even with blonde, people are more comfortable with warmer colors. You see a lot of more vibrant and often warmer hair hues. Anything from blush blondes to rosy brunettes. It’s youthful and playful and can work for anyone. It’s just about picking the right tone.

Frequent Treatment Routine

Maddy Pace recommends coming in to see your stylist every 6 to 8 weeks for smaller treatments. Regular maintenance on your hair will help you enjoy and lobe you hair longer. And of course, it varies from person to person, but a safe bet for color maintenance is using a quality color safe shampoo and conditioner. Especially for the warmer tones. You can find that at Studio 101 and get it at any appointment.

Go and make an appointment to see Maddy to help you find that perfect color. You can find Maddy Pace at www.bit.ly/hairwizards.



IG and Facebook (Meta)@maddydoesyourhair

Text or call: 435-574-9776

email me at: maddydoesyourhair@gmail.com

Salon Location: 718 East 3900 South Suite 1 (Second Floor. Side Entrance, Millcreek, UT 84107

*This article contains sponsored content.