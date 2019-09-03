The no-residue carpet cleaning difference

A carpet cleaning technique that is completely unique… Zerorez Carpet Cleaning stands behind no residue left behind, and that’s what makes the difference.

Jake Stone from Zerorez joined us to explain how it all works, beginning with the water. They use Powered Water Technology which means the water has been electrically charged, adjusting the PH to make it perfect for cleaning.

Jake explained that when you touch this water, it feels slick just like soap, acts like a soap and more importantly cleans like soap… but it’s just water. Water so clean you can even drink it!

Zerorez does not use soap, detergents or harsh chemicals in their cleaning process. The way they do things is completely safe for your entire family, including pets!

