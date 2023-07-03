We love when makeup artist and owner of Baque Cosmetics Quintin Croft is in studio, and today was no exception. She showed us the trendy, “no makeup, makeup look” and started by saying she is a firm believer that, “makeup doesn’t make you beautiful, you make makeup beautiful.”

Using all three of her glow palettes, clear gloss, and mascara, Quintin shows us how to master the “no makeup” look with just the right amount of product. We are huge fans of Baque and hosts use it regularly.

We love the artistry of makeup, and what it can enhance just as much as we love a fresh face! Both are equal, and there is a time and place for everything. Always remember, makeup or not, you are enough, exactly as is!

