The newest spot for tasty tacos

There’s a new spot downtown for taco Tuesday, or any day of the week for that matter. Maize Tacos got their start in 2015 as a popular food truck, and they’ve just opened their first brick-and-mortatr location.

At the heart of each dish is their signature handmade corn tortilla. Every item is completely gluten free, and hand made on the spot. Choose from a variety of mouth watering meats, and vegetarian options.

Deena Marie sat down with owner Nicole to chat about the success of Maize, and to sample a few of their most popular dishes and beverages.

Visit Maize at 135 Regent Street in Salt Lake City, and browse their menu here: https://www.maizetacos.com/menu/

