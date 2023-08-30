- On Good Things Utah this morning – Have you noticed the new food craze? Driven by Millennials and Gen Z you’ll see it everywhere from Pizza Hut to Chick-fil-A to Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Outback Steakhouse. Dutch Bros and Burger King recently introduced “swicy” mangonada-inspired drinks, too, while Takis got in on the trend with a Dragon Sweet Chili flavor. Chefs are not surprised, they are always looking for combinations and balance. Plus heat activates your tongue and your palate.
- So why is everything suddenly ‘swicy’? From fast food to condiments and cocktails, sweet heat is showing up everywhere. Condiments like hot honey — particularly Mike’s — have been popular for years, but new data show that consumers today are seeking out complex sweet and spicy flavors more than ever before, in part driven by those younger generations – Millennials and Gen Z.
- According to market research firm Datassential, sweet and spicy pairings on menus are up 38% in the last year, and hot honey is projected to outpace nearly all other culinary and beverage flavors by 2027. Its mainstream status was solidified when Pizza Hut put it on its menu in select markets for a limited time. We hope you tune in for this delicious Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
