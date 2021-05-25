The new trend making your morning coffee oh so spicy

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Do you like your coffee sweet or spicy? You don’t have to stare at the endless options on a Starbucks menu to know there are a ton of ways to trick out your coffee. Some people like adding a simple dash of cinnamon, which is good for brain health. Others spike it with a stress-reducing adaptogen or beauty-boosting collagen. As for Morgan Osborne, the director of culinary development at Archer Daniels, she reaches for something slightly less expected: hot sauce. Sound crazy? We give it try live on the air this morning.
- And it does matter when you drink that cup of coffee, in fact your ideal timing may be influenced by your age…For tired young adults, a morning coffee may help boost performance. One study published in 2016 involved college students who were regular coffee drinkers. Researchers tested them on memory exams at 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., and found that those who were given a coffee drink before their morning exams showed improved performance. Those who were given coffee before the afternoon tests did not. So what about those afternoon coffee drinkers? Nicea tells us the best time to start sipping.
- Plus, while the pandemic has certainly made us rethink our living spaces by prioritizing things like home offices and outdoor spaces, it’s also brought to light the need for a focus on hygiene and infection prevention. Online interior design company Modsy found that there’s been an increased interest in people wanting to incorporate hygiene stations in their homes. In its 2020 COVID-Inspired Design Trend Report, 28% of parents and 26% of non-parents surveyed said they were looking into germ-resistant materials for flooring and surfaces, automatic faucets, smart toilets and options for indoor air-quality monitoring. For the entire article click here: https://www.today.com/today/amp/tdna218630 Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
Utah Coronavirus
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter