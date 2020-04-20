The new reality show from The Bachelor franchise

Country Star Trevor Holmes is bringing his charm and talent to reality tv, and the newest franchise of The Bachelor! One episode in, and a full season one to go, we talk all things “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”. Eleven unattached women and eight men pull out all the stops each week! The twist? The cast is full of talented musicians.

Trevor says the music is what makes it magic. The familiarity of The Bachelor is there, but with the new added exciting element, it brings a whole new audience. Trevor comes from the country and country-pop world, and he’s a talented songwriter as well. When it comes to shooting reality romance, he tells us that stressful is the first word that comes to mind. “Stressful, because it’s real”. He describes the experience as raw, beautiful, and unforgettable.

Surprised at how special the experience was, Trevor made lifelong friendships on the show.

Watch him and the other contestants in action Monday nights right here at ABC4!