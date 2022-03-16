- On GTU this morning – First ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer reveals Marvel’s first Muslim superhero: and critics say, ‘Well done, Marvel!’ Captain America reps Brooklyn, Daredevil patrols Hell’s Kitchen and Spider-Man is a friendly, neighborhood Queens crimefighter. Now Jersey City gets a costumed avenger (or defender) to call its own. The first trailer for the new Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, premiered today and introduced viewers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, played by Pakistani-Canadian actress, Iman Vellani.
- Plus, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in late February that eight categories would be removed from this year’s live telecast: best original score, film editing, production design, makeup and hairstyling, sound, documentary short subject, live action short film and animated short film. Instead, those awards will be given out in a taped ceremony before the telecast begins, which will then be quickly edited and broadcast as truncated clips during the live show. (A similar idea was suggested in 2019 but abandoned after fierce backlash.) The academy also announced #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment, two fan-voted categories whose winners, selected online, will be announced during the ceremony (and its voters entered into a sweepstakes with prizes ranging from free movie tickets to giving out an award at the 2023 event). These moves come after a decade of declining viewership – last year’s telecast was the lowest-rated in history – which has found the academy making or proposing several changes, including the expansion of best picture nominees from 5 to 10 and the quickly retracted plan in 2018 to have a popular film category.
- And speaking of the Oscars, one author says these are the changes that should happen immediately: “I’ve got a modest proposal that would 1) make the Oscars better; 2) add a category that’s sure to be packed with A-list headliners; and 3) solve an issue that’s been irritating me for years, all at once. If it makes the Academy feel better, they can even eliminate some gross, unsexy category to compensate. I mean, who needs cinematography with all the fancy cellphone cameras they’ve got nowadays, right? That new category: best adapted performance.” Do you agree? The ladies weigh in.
- Finally, Starbucks is unveiling new plans to phase out it’s iconic cups. By the end of next year, Starbucks customers will be able to use their own personal reusable cups for drive-thru and mobile orders in the United States and Canada. When Starbucks reopened its Seattle headquarters last week, its returning workforce found that the coffee chain’s disposable paper and plastic cups had been replaced by reusable options. It’s a change that the company is trying to bring to the rest of its cafes worldwide, which run through roughly 7 billion disposable cups every year.
At the end of the show – If it gives us meaningful pleasure and doesn't harm others or our planet. So go ahead, buy that beautiful coffee table if you can afford it. But an antique might just be better made, more eco, lovelier craft, cheaper, allowing you more flexibility with the money you still have. Losing money is okay, if we're giving it to a good cause. Go ahead, fall in love with generosity—donate to those folks working to involve young people in our political process. But: wasting and losing money on things that are useless and don't make us or others happy…well, it's time to get smart and invest in a life mindfully-lived. Deena has a list of the things we just don't need!