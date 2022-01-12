The new ‘dad bod’ is the ‘mom bod’

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Hot ‘mom bods’ are stealing the ‘dad bod’ spotlight! For one mom, stretch marks, cellulite and a little bit of sagging are sexy symbols of her strength after the last 11 years of being pregnant, giving birth and breastfeeding. The mom of five, who boasts 203,000 followers on Instagram, is among a growing contingent of women who aren’t just reluctantly accepting their changed physique post-children — they’re making it downright sexy. For her part, Bethanie Garcia has been sharing glamorous snaps of herself in intimates or swimsuits, or chatting openly about her sex life. It’s an act of resistance in a culture that’s slowly shedding its unrealistic expectations for mothers and their physical appearance after having kids. To read more click here: https://nypost.com/2022/01/11/how-hot-mom-bods-are-stealing-the-dad-bod-spotlight/
- Plus, a new quarter featuring legendary poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou and other trailblazing American women has officially started shipping to banks on Monday, the U.S. Mint announced. Angelou is the first Black woman to appear on the quarter. The Maya Angelou design is the first quarter in the “American Women Quarters Program,” a four-year program that will include coins featuring prominent women in U.S. history.
- And this year’s 94th annual Academy Awards will have a host once again. “You heard it here first,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, at the virtual Television Critics Association press confab Tuesday. The telecast is being produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss. Jimmy Kimmel was the show’s last host in 2018.
- Finally, a former Fox anchor gives hilarious news report on two-year-old son’s tantrum: ‘This is too good’! She is using her storytelling skills to document her son’s latest tantrum to the amusement of viewers. In a January second video posted on TikTok, Kayla Sullivan, a former Fox anchor, gave a recap of her son’s outburst at a restaurant. The caption says: “Now accepting donations for babysitters & or take out!” This will definitely make you smile this morning.
- At the end of the show today – As Girl Scout Cookies begin their annual rollout this month, it’s time to take a look at the most popular flavors around the nation. The cookies are created by two commercial bakeries, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, where recipes and cookie names vary based on where you live. “A cookie may be called Trefoils when baked by one baker and Shortbread when baked by the other. The two cookies look and taste similar, but the name of the cookie and the recipe may be different,” the Girl Scouts say on their website. Despite the recipe and name differences, certain cookies remain at the top. We have the top popular picks for each state, including Utah! Hope you join us for these delicious Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 1.