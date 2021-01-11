The natural soaps of Olio Skin & Beard

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We loved having Jennifer Williamson, co-owner of Olio Skin & Beard, in studio today. Olio (Italian for oil) is quite different from a mass produced handmade soap. Jennifer tells us how switching to a natural bar of soap will relieve a host of skin issues, and where we can get the best handmade soap in Utah.

We got to see, smell, and handle a bunch of this awesome product! There’s also a generous code for our viewers. Use GTU20 at checkout to take 20% off soaps, collaboration sets, and all Olio products (some exclusions apply; like raw ingredients).

Olio supports Sugar House Community Council, Black Live Matter, Make America Kind Again, Pride, Low waste living, eco-friendly packaging, recycling (they take all our bottles and jars back). They say shop small, and love local!

Find Olio on IG: @OlioSkinBeard Facebook: Olio Skin & Beard Co and online https://olioskin.com