The mystery of the Ouija board

Durriken Homewood, store manager of Crone’s Hollow stopped by for a discussion on the topic of the Ouija board! There is certainly a lot of mystery, misunderstanding, and even fear for some surrounding the Ouija board. Today we learned that it’s not nearly as scary as Hollywood portrays, the amazing history behind it, how to keep your own seance safe, and all that you can experience at Crone’s Hollow.

Every Friday the 13th you can pop in for a class and seance, the next one is November 13th! There are professional psychic readers on staff every day, and so many incredible items to shop. Staff is friendly, full of knowledge, and there truly is no other spot like it in town. Right now they are offering 10% off of all spirit board purchases on November 13th as well!

Visit Crone’s Hollow at 3834 S Main Street, SLC and find more info on classes here:

croneshollow.com/event/ouija-board-class-and-seance/

IG: @croneshollow Facebook Crone’s Hollow