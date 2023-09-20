The Parker Theatre has had a twenty year history in our state, and while the name has shifted with the times, the commitment to quality theatre has not. “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is a beloved musical that you may not have had the chance to see locally, until now.

While they’re busy gearing up to open, director Mary Parker Williams and Parker Theatre artistic director Spencer Hohl stopped by to give us the details, and let us know when to catch them.

Described as a musical dramedy whodunit, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” was the 1986 winner of five Tony Awards, including best musical, book and score by Rupert Holmes. The story is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

You’ll see a new show every night, since the audience determines the play’s outcome each performance by voting for whomever they think murdered Edwin Drood! The production has attracted an outstanding cast of performers, including many local favorites.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” opens September 23rd, and runs through October 28th.

3605 South State Street, South Salt Lake. Get your tickets at parkertheatre.org

