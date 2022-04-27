- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Love the Notebook? You’ll love this news – the musical adaptation of the beloved novel and film “The Notebook” is nearly here. Ingrid Michaelson, who is doing music and lyrics for the show, recently offered an update for fans, saying, “After many delays, I am so excited to report that our magical musical (that I have been working on since 2017) is finally going to be out in the world at @chicagoshakes!” The “Be OK” singer said previews start Sept. 6 and the show runs until Oct. 16 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, with tickets already on sale.
- Plus, a former Brigham Young University student has gone viral for flashing a gay pride flag at the school that was founded and remains financially supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jillian Orr shared what she did on social media, in a TikTok video that has now been viewed more than 3 million times in the last three days, and in a more in-depth Facebook post, where she wrote in part, “It’s hard being gay at BYU. I didn’t know I identified as bisexual until halfway through and it’s scary to live with the fear that any moment they could take away your degree. You can’t be in a relationship unless you’re hetero and most of my classes spoke of the ‘evil’ that I was born into.” Members of the church, also known as Mormons, follow various church teachings, including the law of chastity, which prohibits same-sex relationships and marriage outside of one between a man and a woman. Orr told “Good Morning America” that she used to be a devout Mormon and when she decided to go back to school to further her social work career, she chose Brigham Young for its religious ties. Click here to read more: https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Living/college-grad-opens-displaying-gay-pride-flag-byu/story?id=84325283
- And after more than a decade of attempts, the “Wicked” movie is finally happening. Back in November 2021, director Jon M. Chu (who directed “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights”) announced that the film will star Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. On April 26, Chu made a major announcement. In a Twitter post, the director revealed that they’re actually going to split the musical into two films. He wrote in part, “Here’s what happened: As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of ‘Wicked’ into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.” He continued, “So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but TWO!!!!
- At the end of the show – Do you believe in manifesting? There are a number of different manifestation techniques that help make manifesting simple and your manifestations more likely to come true. One of the easiest methods is the 17-second manifestation technique. How does it work? Deena talks us through the process.