SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Music in the ’90s was unforgettable. Many of the hits from the decade are still enjoyed today. Cat Palmer joined us to share her passion and knowledge of ’90s music with us.

Bands like Depeche Mode and Wheezer and artists like Jewel, Tori Amos, 2Pac, and Vanilla Ice made this decade iconic. Listening to their hit songs can take you back in time three whole decades! Even though music is just a tap away on your phone, we can’t forget the piles of CDs you had to sift through to find that perfect tune back in the day.

Cat also came prepared with plenty of fun facts about ’90s musicians. Did you know Garth Brooks real first name is Troyal? Or did you know Gwen Stefani and Mariah Carey are the same age? They both turn 54 this year, and they have aged with grace.

The ’90s was a decade of so much creativity and we’re glad to have the music to remind us of it!