SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Surya Kapu is the third place winner of the National Spelling Bee 2023 competition. Kapu joined us on the show today to discuss all things spelling, his experience as a finalist, trip to the White House and his hobbies. Along with spelling, Kapu is passionate about basketball, chess, playing his saxophone and even has his black belt in Taekwondo.

As a spelling enthusiast Kapu enjoys learning about words, making friends through spelling and enjoying the experience. The advice Kapu would give to other spellers is “Keep learning your words and make sure you’re enjoying it.”