The movie trailer to Spencer is released and the 90’s movies with the most staying power

- On Good Things Utah this morning – NEON Films has released a teaser trailer to “Spencer,” the film that has Kristen Stewart portraying Princess Diana. Set to a choral version of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” the clip juxtaposes servants laying out royal finery for a sumptuous holiday dinner with Stewart’s Diana, tearfully looking at herself in a bathroom mirror. “Ma’am?” a servant knocks at the door. “They’re waiting for you.” Diana is shown hurrying down a hallway to dutifully make an appearance with the other guests at the table, looking unsteady as she does.
- Plus, Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum is officially back for season two, and it looks like wedding bells are in the air for one happy couple! In season one, we followed the romance and relationships of young adults on the autism spectrum as they explored the complicated world of dating. This time around, in addition to a few familiar faces (see: Chloe and Mark from season one on a date), new cast members have also been added to the lineup. “Love is the most chaotic force,” says new cast member Jayden, 21, in a trailer released this week.
- And from neon crop tops and bright scrunchies to faded grunge jeans and snobby penny loafers, 90s fashion was a bit all over the place. But the decade brought Americans more than just mom jeans and Keds: some of the country’s most recognizable blockbusters first hit theaters before Y2K. During the decade, kids flocked to Disney animated giants such as The Lion King and Aladdin, while older audiences soaked up dramas like Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan. Did any of these 90s blockbusters stand the test of time? Surae tells us about the movies from decades ago that still make the top of our must-see lists.
- At the end of the show – There is apparently an art to the perfect plate of scrambled eggs. We have 6 steps that will have them turning out exactly right every time. Hope you join us this morning for a Friday edition of GTU.