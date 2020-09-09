The mouth watering dishes at Landmark Grill

Landmark Grill in Midvale is today’s Save the Faves. Oh boy, was it tasty! Breakfast, anyone? We sampled morning menu items, and savory lunch items. They spoiled us with this tasty spread. We tried: pigtails, greek chicken salad, vegetable egg benedict, philly cheesesteak, stuffed french toast, the “train wreck” with chicken fried steak, and more!

Family owned, the children bought the restaurant from mom and dad, and love feeding and taking care of their customers. The dishes have unique names that will make you chuckle.

Pay Landmark Grill a visit at 760 E Fort Union Blvd. Midvale and peruse the menu online www.landmarkgrill.org