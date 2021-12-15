The most watched shows of 2021 and the best Santa picture you’ll see all season

- On GTU this morning – As we near the end of 2021, what was everyone watching? Reagan has the shows that dominated our devices. Starting with The Mare of East town. Kate Winslet makes for unforgettable television. She is, shall we say, a titanic presence. Mare is the second time the actress has won an Emmy for an HBO series — the first was for Mildred Pierce in 2011 — and both times she triumphed in low places, playing a working woman who’s sorely tried by sordid circumstance yet refuses to throw in the towel. Number 2 is White Lotus. Written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened), Lotus was an uncomfortably funny, occasionally appalling satire of privilege and presumption at a five-star Hawaiian hotel. The pampered guests, unpacking their personal emotional crises along with their resort wear, failed to notice the hardworking staff collapsing in misery. Tune in with us for the rest of the list!
- Plus, as we’re making our holiday gift lists and checking them twice, we can’t forget the folks in our lives who play key roles yet fall outside the categories of colleagues, friends and family. We’re talking about the dog walker, the babysitter, the housekeeper, the landscaper, and so on. These professionals need to be shown that they’re appreciated, and the best way to do that is to tip them. Fortunately, people seem more than happy to give the essential workers in their lives a yuletide bonus. A new poll by CreditCards.com found that Americans plan to tip service providers between $20 and $50 on average. To see the full list click here: https://www.yahoo.com/now/holiday-tipping-guide-tip-much-200804690.html
- Finally, stranger danger right here in Utah! Little Samuel Spencer used his sign language skills to send an SOS on Santa’s lap. Kerry Spencer taught both of her children to sign using American Sign Language before they could speak because she found it useful to be able to communicate with them when they were babies. However, she did not anticipate her son, Samuel, would use his skill to communicate that he did NOT enjoy the experience of sitting in a mall Santa’s lap. Samuel was just 1 year old when he used his baby version of ASL to sign “help” to his mom while the photographer at the Provo Town Center Mall in Provo, Utah, snapped his picture.
- At the end of the show – how to get rid of those pesky undereye bags and why Vaseline is still good for healing all that dry skin in the winter! Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 1.