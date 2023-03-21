SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you find yourself stuck in the habit of doing your hair the same way every day OR you need a new hairstyle to get you to wash day.. a bun is the perfect way to go. And not just any bun – the most versatile bun that can be worn sleek, messy, high or low, and is incredibly easy to achieve.

Producer Savvy has developed a tried and true method that anyone can use to create the perfect bun in a variety of different ways. Gone are the days of just throwing your hair up and hoping for the best. With this method, you’ll have a polished, put-together look that is suitable for any occasion.

One of the best things about the bun is that it works well with dirty hair. If you’re on the go or just don’t have time to wash your hair, a bun can be a lifesaver. It’s also a great option for those in-between days when you’re not sure what to do with your hair.

The versatility of the bun means that it can be dressed up or down, using twists or braids. It can also be done on various lengths of hair, making it a great option for people with short, medium, or long hair. All you need is a comb, a few ponytails, and a couple of bobby pins. If you want to make it fancier, you can use clear elastics or hair wax. And the best part? It’s incredibly easy to do. Producer Savvy teaches you the step-by-step process in the video above.