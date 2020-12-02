The most popular slippers on Amazon and what did Nicole Kidman do before she became a superstar?

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah this morning, a Dallas business owner is getting push back after telling customers that they aren’t allowed to “twerk” in his business. Find out what made him so mad that he yelled in the middle of his restaurant.
- Plus, the leggings that are taking over the fashion world! Latex is apparently the new buzz word for the holidays. And speaking of Christmas, Jessica Simpson has a slipper on Amazon that has over ten thousand positive reviews. We’ll tell you why people are calling them “clouds on your feet”.
- And finally, the Black Friday deals that Amazon says were the most popular – one is an old school game that is on sale right now for under twenty bucks!
- In our bonus round of Hot Topics we talk about Kelly Clarkson’s latest cover of a popular pop song, and jobs that celebrities had before they were famous. Nicole Kidman was a massage therapist? Find out what Matthew McConaughey did before he was a big movie star.
- And at the end of the show, the most popular dog breeds state by state. We think Utah’s pick is spot on! (get it, Spot;) Hope you join us for a fun second hour of GTU on a Wednesday.