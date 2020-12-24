The most popular holiday desserts, state by state

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On Good Things Utah this morning – Merry Christmas Eve! Surae has a list of the best holiday movies you can watch today with your family. Let us know if any of these are in your top ten: A Flintstone Christmas , A Christmas Carol, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, or Holiday in the Wild.
  • Then Brian shares the most popular Christmas dishes by state. You have to tune in to see what your state will be snacking on this holiday. Arizona apparently loves flan , Colorado enjoys a slice of pecan pie and all of us here in Utah? We are diving into crepes this Christmas.
  • And speaking of snacks, if you are looking for something that not everybody will reach their hands into, you might just want to jump on the latest pandemic trend: Jarcuterie. Yep, it’s not a board of meats and cheeses, it’s all stacked in an individual jar! Nicea shows us the pretty pictures that are popping up all over social media.
  • And finally, Reagan shows us one of the most romantic journeys you can take this holiday season. It’s a ride through Utah and Colorado on a luxury train. When was the last time you were on one of those? This might be the perfect time to try it! Hope you join us for a Christmas Eve edition of GTU this morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors