The most popular holiday desserts, state by state

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Merry Christmas Eve! Surae has a list of the best holiday movies you can watch today with your family. Let us know if any of these are in your top ten: A Flintstone Christmas , A Christmas Carol, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, or Holiday in the Wild.
- Then Brian shares the most popular Christmas dishes by state. You have to tune in to see what your state will be snacking on this holiday. Arizona apparently loves flan , Colorado enjoys a slice of pecan pie and all of us here in Utah? We are diving into crepes this Christmas.
- And speaking of snacks, if you are looking for something that not everybody will reach their hands into, you might just want to jump on the latest pandemic trend: Jarcuterie. Yep, it’s not a board of meats and cheeses, it’s all stacked in an individual jar! Nicea shows us the pretty pictures that are popping up all over social media.
- And finally, Reagan shows us one of the most romantic journeys you can take this holiday season. It’s a ride through Utah and Colorado on a luxury train. When was the last time you were on one of those? This might be the perfect time to try it! Hope you join us for a Christmas Eve edition of GTU this morning.