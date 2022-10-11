Ashlyn Froelich of Ava Gowns was in our studio sharing her stunning gowns. She tells us her company really wants everyone to feel included by carrying inclusive sizes, and also loved and valued when shopping the gowns.

She started in March 2021, and blew up from TikTok! Ashlyn is currently changing fashion by allowing carrying such a variety of sizes, and creating a new size chart that’s changing the way women see themselves. Rather than a number, her chart is sized using empowering words.

Instagram @avagowns

TikTok-@avagowns

Facebook- @avagowns