The most glamorous baby bump and Martha Stewart holiday party advice

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
- Plus, with the holidays rapidly approaching, leave it to Martha Stewart to offer up some tips this season. Whether you’re hosting or attending as a guest, the lifestyle maven has you covered. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, Dec. 2, the 80-year-old businesswoman graciously offered her advice for the holidays in a segment called “Martha May I?” with host Andy Cohen and guest Christian Siriano. Cohen went rapid fire through some commonly asked holiday party etiquette questions surrounding the holidays, allowing Stewart to impart her wisdom on viewers. Here is some of the advice she gave ahead of this holiday season so you can put your best foot forward at your next party. Tune in or click here for all of Martha’s tips: https://www.today.com/food/martha-stewart-shares-ultimate-holiday-party-do-s-don-ts-t242092
- We end the show with relationship advice. Surae tells us how you know if Words of Affirmation is your love language and what to do to find out. Hope you tune in with us for a fun Monday edition of GTU.