The most effective parenting style

Per a viewer’s request, we’re talking about parenting styles on the show today. Jessie Funk is here to share her incite on being accused of being too strict of a parent. The truth is, being an authoritative parent is proven to be the most effective. She shares 4 parenting styles and different responsive behaviors to each of them.

Permissive – Rarely gives or enforces rules Authoritative – Open communicate and natural consequences Neglective – Uninvolved or absent Authoritarian – One way communication with little consideration of child’s needs

Whatever of these categories you find yourself in, there is hope that you can adapt and change. Funk shared an inspiring story of a dad who was trying to control everything his children did. It was hurting his relationships and was not an effective way to approach his kids. When he was able to have more empathy for his boy, he was much more willing to listen to him.

Authoritative parenting is setting clear rules and expectations with your child. Open communication and natural consequences come hand in hand with this parenting style. Empathy is key in listening and working together with your child. Research shows that this is the parenting style that produces the most independent, socially-reliant, and socially competent kids.

If you would like to dive more into different parenting styles, visit the article below.

Website- 4 Types of Parenting Styles Article

