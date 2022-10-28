- On Good Things Utah this morning – Isn’t she darn cute? So many Halloween goods exist in the realm of spooky and scary. And that’s great, spookiness is one of the main tenets of this hallowed holiday. But sometimes, it’s nice to just have something cute. Enter Baskin-Robbins’ Trixie the Ghost Cake, which looks like a friendly cartoon brought to life. The cake features an orange cobweb bow made of icing and fudge, with ghostly facial features made out of dark melting chocolate. Even more exciting? You can customize your cake with your favorite ice cream flavor. You can order the cake online, through the Baskin-Robbins app, or at your local Baskin-Robbins store. If you’re planning to serve the cake this holiday weekend, make sure to order quickly. The cake needs to be ordered between 24 to 48 hours in advance. You can even choose to add the new spicy Ghost Pepper ice cream to your Ghost cake.
- Plus, let’s face it: We’re all eating too much sugar, and not just on Halloween. It’s basically in everything even foods you wouldn’t think of as being particularly sweet, like bread or salad dressing. According to the American Heart Association, women should have no more than six teaspoons of added sugar a day and men no more than nine teaspoons of added sugar a day (which is equal to about 100 calories for women, or 150 calories for men). As a general rule, I advise my clients to aim for no added sugar at all. However, most Americans consume about two or three times this amount. And with many of us gearing up for trick-or-treating, it’s even harder to resist packaged snacks and pieces of candy when a craving comes calling. This doesn’t mean there is no room for a conscious indulgence here and there (hello, fun-sized Snickers!), but our day-to-day habits, like adding sugar to coffee or having ketchup with your burger, can really add up. If your sugar habit has picked up steam this week, here’s what to do:
- Eat your sweets, naturally
- When you avoid unnecessary sources of sugar, your body will crave them less, and your palate will change to recognize and appreciate more natural sources of sugar. You may be surprised when an apple, carrots and beets taste perfectly sweet to you. Cashews and pecans are even great “sweet” nuts.
- Make sure you’re getting enough calories
- Sounds like a joke, right? But often when we’re dieting, we restrict too much and end up with cravings. When you don’t eat enough, or you eat the wrong things, your body starts looking for fuel fast, as a way to catch up. So what does it do? Crave sugar! Sugar gives you quick energy, even though it’s not quality energy.
- Add in protein to every meal
- When you eat a heavy, starchy meal, like a giant bowl of spaghetti, you’re pretty much setting yourself up for a guaranteed gelato craving. All that pasta with no fiber or protein is like a big bowl of sugar.
- Eat your sweets, naturally
- Also, relationships are something you choose to be in, not something you do for entertainment, to pass the time, or to look cool. Yes, they are fun, but the commitment level that’s required will either make or break you as a couple. Being compatible with your someone isn’t something you can force, though. People talk about “the spark” or “the click,” and while sometimes, this can just be a fantasy, most of the time it’s 100% true. It’s either there or it’s not. You two are either going to work out or not. There’s only so much distance you can cover before “choosing” to continue dating someone may just not be the healthiest decision for you. So how do you know if you’re compatible or not? What will it take to make this work? How can this be a good match even if your zodiac compatibility is terrible? How do you know if you’re forcing this relationship to happen or not? Here are the six early ways to tell if you are compatible with someone in a relationship:
- You don’t try to change each other
- You don’t start dating someone because you like a, b, and c about them, but plan on changing d, e, and f later on down the road. You aren’t dating them to change them. You’re dating them because you love who they already are and who they will ever be. This doesn’t mean that some things won’t eventually change or need to change, but both of your mentalities should never be “How can I make this person a better fit for me?” Rather, “How can I better myself for this person?”
- You’re able to reach compromises together and look out for each other’s best interests
- Regardless of how frustrating a situation may be, your love for one another should always be at the core of how you want something to be resolved. Your goal is to see your partner win — at their job, at their dreams, at life itself. Whether that means you giving up a habit, making a conscious effort to say/do something, or coming to a fair agreement regarding a situation, you will do just that. You will do whatever it takes. At all times. And know your significant other thinks the same.
- You both know how to fight
- Arguments are inevitable. Two people won’t always agree. Two spirits won’t always have harmony. Two humans won’t always be selfless. But when these issues arise, how do you handle them as a couple?
- You don’t try to change each other
- We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
The most adorable ice cream cake for Halloween
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now