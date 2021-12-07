The most adorable Frenchie puppies

On today’s Shot with Shaadie segment, Germain Zubiate of GLine Frenchies is here, with 5 adorable pure bread french bulldog puppies and momma, Zoey.

Germain was born in Salinas California but raised in Salt Lake City. He’s an entrepreneur that specializes in audio engineering and dog breeding. He’s been doing music since 2004 and got interested in dog breeding in 2008.

The litter he showed on-air is for sale and will be ready in about 6 weeks. There are three females and two males. If you are interested and want more information, visit @glinefrenchies or @geeter_sd on Instagram and get in touch through glinefrenchies@gmail.com