The More than Pink Walk and the inspiring stories behind it

The More than Pink Walk is coming up and it’s all about being a fighter. We had one of those fighters on the show with us today. Lisa Tecklenburg was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35 and has fought hard to survive.

At one point Lisa was so weak from chemotherapy that she could barely walk. She has fought hard to overcome her challenges but now is a Kona Iron Man competitor! Lisa is just one of the inspiring fighters you will see at the More than Pink Walk.

Join Lisa and many others impacted by breast cancer on September 28 at Sugar House Park to help fund raise money for breast cancer research. Register for free or donate to the cause at komenutah.org.