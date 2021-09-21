The moments when you really should lie and which hit song just turned 10

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,326 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 21. A total of 495,704 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today's new cases, 294 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 74 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17.