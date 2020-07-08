The moment Reagan realized she was on the air

This might be our favorite moment in the show today! We were live on the air, and Reagan was busy reading an article. She had no idea we were back on tv, until Surae asked her what she was doing. Oh, you have to tune in to watch her reaction!

Plus, have we been measuring our dog’s ages all wrong? A new study says our favorite canines are aging faster than has been previously thought – especially in the first few years of their lives. A new study from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine published in the Cell Systems journal has found that one “dog year” is not necessarily equivalent to seven “human years,” as has been commonly thought. Researchers have created a better way of determining how to compare the ages of people and their four-legged friends. “Since the two species don’t age at the same rate over their lifespans, it turns out it’s not a perfectly linear comparison, as the 1:7 years rule-of-thumb would suggest,” reads a press release on the study.

