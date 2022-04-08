Mandy Clifford is a cake artists who’s work will blow your mind! She brought an incredible display and tells us her story of getting started and how she creates.

Fresh off a win from The Big Bake on Food Network, Mandy tells us her Utah team of three women were challenged to create a four foot tall cake in just five hours, and not only did they nail that assignment, they went above and beyond and made two!

The episode aired in Canada last May, but now it’s available to stream in the US!



Mandy’s Custom Cakes

Instagram.com/mandyscustomcakes

Mandyscustomcakes.com