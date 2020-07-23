The mid-century modern furniture and treasures of The Green Ant

The Green Ant is full of mid-century modern furniture and treasures, and has been in business for eleven years! We had a blast getting to know owner Ron Green, who tells us that before he opened the shop he went to film school at the University of Utah. During that time, he began buying and selling vintage furniture around town, one thing led to another, and he started his business right after college.

Walking into The Green Ant is a feast for the eyes! We sat in oversized hot pink chairs from the 80’s or 90’s that came from a prop house in Los Angeles. Ron says while these are out of state, most of what he carries is from Utah. The Chieftain Sofa from 1941 may be one of the most special pieces to pass through, perhaps the only one in Utah, and valued at a whopping $26 thousand dollars! Did we get to sit in it? Watch and see. We learned the history behind the Swan Sofa from the 60’s, and how Ron came to get them in his possession.

There’s something here for every price point. You can find one of a kind pieces if you’re ready to spend the big bucks, but you can find affordable reissues as well. Ron has been in the business for twenty-two years now, and his kindness and knowledge make your experience in his shop both personal, and special.

Visit The Green Ant at 179 East 300 South SLC, hop online at thegreenant.com and follow on instagram at @the_green_ant