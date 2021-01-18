The men’s beard trend that is so 2021

Mikelle Minkevitch of Naked Face Microblading Academy in Ogden joined us with model Polly Mallett to talk all things brows. Brows are one of the first things people notice! They shape your face, define your eyes, and are what people are looking at when masked-up during this pandemic.

If you haven't tried it before, microblading isn't as intimidating as you may think. With creating natural looking hairs and strokes, it's not the solid line look a tattooed brow might give. You're numbed during the process, so you don't feel a thing, and the aftercare is easy. The best part is, brows last one to two years!