The McDonald’s commercial that will make you cry

- On GTU this morning – Grab the tissues! McDonald’s U.K. released its nostalgia-heavy 2021 Christmas ad and it’s certain to tug on everyone’s heartstrings. The holiday commercial ad — titled “Imaginary Iggy” — is fittingly set to Mabel’s piano-ballad cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” as it follows a shy girl, Matilda, through the years of her adolescence during the holiday season. By her side is her imaginary friend, Iggy, who she draws as a child and immediately comes to life. After feeding him “reindeer treats” (carrot sticks), the two bond, and he becomes a source of holiday spirit and a confidant for her.
- Plus, Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Friday. Spears had been subject to a conservatorship for more than 13 years. “She will wake up tomorrow as a free woman,” Spears’ attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, told ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung. Both Rosengart and Spears’ father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, had filed to end the conservatorship prior to Friday’s hearing. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!” Spears tweeted. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney”.
- And most of my favorite holiday traditions revolve around Christmas ornaments — we always scout them on family vacations so we have reminders of all the places we’ve visited, each of my kids gets a special annual ornament to hang that will one day be among the starter ornaments for their own trees, and we make ornaments as gifts for grandparents every year. But there’s one tradition I’ve been doing for years that still garners confused, sometimes disgusted looks from those unaware of its origins. It’s the “I have a pickle hidden in my Christmas tree” tradition. Never heard of it, either? Well, there’s a pretty sweet meaning behind this dill-lightful tradition!
- Finally, some Black Friday deals are already out this morning. Big-name retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are already marking down hot holiday gifts by as much as 50%. For example, Amazon is now offering half off an Echo Show and 30% off a Samsung 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in on its early Black Friday deal page. At Target, some of the best holiday deals so far include buy two, get one free on movies, video games and books and Beats wireless headphones marked down to $100 from $200. Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days has a 55-in 4K Roku TV for $228 and the Keurig K-Compact for $35.
- At the end of the show, what are the healthiest sides to serve on Thanksgiving? Nutritionists have spoken and brussels sprouts came out on top! We have your top five contenders. Hope you tune in with us this morning for GTU Hour 1.