- On GTU this morning – We start with a video that will make you smile! These TV anchor parents turned their baby’s antics into a newscast, and it’s so spot-on. Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton, who are both professional TV newscasters, just reported on a day in the life of their newborn baby as if it were a serious news segment, and the result was comedy gold. In a now-viral Twitter video, Reyes, an anchor with Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., began the video in TV-ready hair and makeup as she lifted Bella, who was born June 30, out of her crib.
- Plus, don’t let an impending recession shrink your joy! A Harvard professor shares three tips for weathering the next few weeks:
- Stop excessively checking your bank accounts
- “Make a prudent set of basic rules about your spending, savings, and investments. For example, make sure that you automatically save 15 percent of your income every month if you can, and if possible, have a rule against carrying any credit-card balances. Invest your savings in a way that makes sense over the long run–get some advice here if you need it. Then don’t monitor your finances daily or even weekly. Make a rule to look once a month (or once a quarter) at most,” Brooks advises.
- Turn off the news
- “Cut your news consumption down to 45 minutes or less, once a day. No cheatingon information is a tempting way to try to eliminate the feelings of uncertainty that our current economic moment might inspire. But consuming news and commentary about the economy can become compulsive, and it won’t help. I can assure you that the experts don’t know what is going to happen either,” he insists .”
- Remember you are not alone
- “In a general recession, we are all in it together. You (probably) didn’t make some uniquely stupid investment decision against everyone else’s better judgment; you just got caught in a market downturn,” he writes. “Remember all the people losing money like you, but who are in tougher circumstances–maybe they are a few months away from retiring, or counting on their nest egg to buy a house this fall. Feel some sympathy.
- Finally, John Stamos will forever and always be the cool and dreamy Uncle Jesse from Full House To and now millennial parent Fuller House. But now, Stamos is staying focused on his favorite role to date: being a dad. The actor shares 4-year-old son Billy with his wife Caitlin McHugh. “I’m very grateful to the gods or to the universe or whatever that I’m an older father. I couldn’t have handled it earlier,” Stamos told TODAY Parents. Billy was born in April 2018 when Stamos was 54 years old. “I’ve wanted kids my whole life. I figured, ‘I can’t wait to be a father, I’ve been a TV father,’ but it’s a whole different ballgame,” he added, laughing. “It’s the greatest blessing of my life. I couldn’t imagine my life without him, but it is challenging to do it right.” In the height of his Fuller House fame, Stamos feels like he wouldn’t have been in the right place to raise kids of his own, saying that he “would not have been mature enough” to raise his son. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 1.
The married tv anchors that are nailing parenthood
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
