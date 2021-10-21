We had a special guest on the show today. The man behind the GTU theme song, Judd Maher. He sat down with Surae, Nicea and former host, Angie Larson. He performed the song with the hosts and gave a little background behind how he wrote the song.

He explained that when he writes sometimes things come quickly to him in a matter of hours and others take days. However, one day when working on a chord progression the words came naturally to him and the song was complete in 30 minutes. Maher expressed that he was pleasantly surprised that the song is still used today. He thinks one of the reasons it has stuck over the years is because it comes easy and just flows.

Maher grew up in a musical family and has always had an interest in music production. He is now the co-owner of a music library, Acoustitracks. They create music for television programming, advertising, and movie production. Some of the highlights in his career so far are singing opera as a boy soprano at age 11, recording his first original album at 15, touring with the Osmonds, and being a member and soloist for the Tabernacle Choir. He also wrote and produced for Non-Stop Music then Warner Chappell Music for 32 years.

He may also look familiar from national promo campaigns for ABC, CBS, and Fox, ESPN World Cup, Oprah, Today Show, Good Morning America.