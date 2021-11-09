The man behind The Forgotten Carols announces a cast change

Well-known performer, composer, songwriter, storyteller, author and director, Michael McLean joined us to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Forgotten Carols. The show we know and love has evolved tremendously since its creation in 1990 and has a big announcement about the show this year.

McLean first wrote the story and songs about a nurse named Connie Lou, who cares for John, an elderly patient who shares musical messages about people he claims to have encountered over the past 2,000 years. A show that started with McLean playing all the parts and singing all of the songs himself has grown into a state-of-the-art theatrical tour that logs thousands of miles and dozens of cities each year.

After starring as Uncle John for the past 29 years, Michael McLean expressed his excitement to be passing the baton to Emmy Award-winning television, stage, and movie actor, Michael Young. He has been playing the role in the south and will now be taking over for McLean, who will play the part of the narrator.

McLean got emotional when talking about what these last 30 years have meant to him. He said it has taught him a lot, and he has been touched by the people who consider him family. This year he is adding some new songs you won’t want to miss. The show debuts December 13th and goes throughout the month at various locations. Get your tickets online and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.