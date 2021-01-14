The magic of Elias “Lefty” caress

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Magician Elias “Lefty” Caress tells us “2021 is going to be a great year, so get ready for the magic that’s coming!” We loved having him in studio, and entertaining us with his old-timey magic. Sleight of hand, tricks with silk handkerchiefs, a knot of mystery rope trick, and coins of enchantment made our morning!

Elias is teaching magic lessons online, selling items in his magic shop, and participating in a lot of special events this year. Be sure to keep an eye on his website and join in on the fun!

For more, hop online www.eliascaress.com and visit his social media at www.facebook.com/eliasleftycaress and www.twitter.com/eliascaress