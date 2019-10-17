The magic of Boxcar Studios

It’s arguably the most unique and magical spot in Utah County. Founded in 2016, the Boxcar Studios is comprised of seven artists studios, an event space, coffee shop, tattoo parlor, and home to its owner, Jake Buntjer.



Otherwise known as The Magical Mr. Pauper, Jake is a longtime professional artist who’s work includes everything from sculpting to set design for film.

We got an up close and personal look at his personal collection of rarities, and the stage itself which is home to weekly karaoke, art shows, galas, fundraiser, immersive theatre, and more.

Every unusual piece used to decorate the space has a story, and was carefully chosen. Wanting more than just another event space, what comes through The Boxcar is always an experience that can’t be had anywhere else.

Visit The Boxcar at 156 west 500 south in Provo, and online at misterpauper.com/boxcar-studios.