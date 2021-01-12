The magic nighttime conversations with your child

There’s a magic about nighttime conversations with your children, Deena tells us in today’s parenting segment.



She says, “It’s the end of the day, and as a mom I’m exhausted. But instead of shutting our eyes immediately after reading a book, my son Charlie will ask if we can talk. So most nights, we do. We cover it all! Some nights he wants to hear all about what toys I had when I was a child, other’s we talk about what he’s experiencing at school, or at his dad’s house, what’s in store for our family with a new baby, or what we’ll do the next day.

This is the time to get insight into what’s on your child’s mind. I never want to overwhelm him with questions about his traveling back and forth between two homes, or how he likes school, but this is the time he opens up and offers his own information and discussion.



It’s the magic time to connect. My mom was the one who told me about the importance of the nighttime conversation, and she was right! She told me it’s deep, important, and how you gain insight into your child as a person. What they are feeling, what they’ve been holding back.”

About to be a mom to a second boy this spring, follow Deena’s journey on IG @deena_marie