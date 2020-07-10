The lovely jewelry of African Roots Fashion

Summer isn't cancelled, you just have to get creative. Here are four local businesses doing just that, to ensure you still have a wonderful summer full of adventure!

SB Dance -Curbside Theater PickupA traveling performance by SB Dance, one where they safely travel to you, outdoors! Get your art fix free with reservation (but do take care of the artists by considering a donation). Curbside Theater Pickup is a mobile, outdoor art munchie. It comes to you at home or another location in Utah’s Salt Lake and Summit Counties. The audience is safely distant from us and each other. The 5-minute show blends dance, movement, theater, and often live music. Best for adult sensibilities, from mature teens on up. This project is supported by arts grants and donations. https://sbdance.com/

Mountain Top YogaTomorrow at 9 am at Snowbasin! Begin your Saturday by breathing in the fresh mountain air as you take a 15-minute scenic gondola ride to the top of the mountain, where you will find sunshine, cool breezes, and zen. Join the one-hour yoga class on the patio at Needles Lodge that will combine breath and posture to attain a state of mindfulness and an improved sense of well-being. Afterward, receive a healthy post-yoga juice. Plan on arriving twenty minutes before class to ensure timely arrival to the top.A limited amount of space will be available for each class and must be purchased online, in advance. Yoga will be offered by one-instruction in an outdoor, open-air setting with socially distanced spaces to ensure guest safety. Needles Gondola has daily sanitization initiatives in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each class will be one-hour with a limited amount of guests to ensure safety and offer a mindful experience. Classes will be held at Needles Lodge. Please bring your own mat and water. $25: Includes gondola ride and juice.