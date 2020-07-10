The lovely jewelry of African Roots Fashion

African Roots owner Rosette Bahati joined us in studio today to show us her stunning and colorful jewelry, baskets, shoes, and more! Made both in Utah and Africa, Rosette is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and speaks Lingala, French, and Swahili.
She started her business, African Roots, in 2006 and uses it to display her culture and to represent the congo in Utah and the rest of the U.S. All of her products are fair trade and are crafted both in Utah and in Africa. Through her business, Rosette seeks to demonstrate the sef-sufficiency of the Congolese people, as well as their hard work and hand-craftsmanship.
A strong and smart woman, she loves to be active and to be surrounded by people. Rosette is the mother of 9 children, and 1 grandson. She works hard for her children, and they work hard for her.
Shop online: africanrootsfashio.wixsite.com/website and instagram @africanroots_fashion