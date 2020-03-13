The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium offers summer camps for kids of all ages

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is gearing up for summer. Their Summer camps are now open for registration and Aquarium Members get a 10 percent discount! Campers will get behind-the-scenes access, exclusive animal encounters, and get to see what the animal caretakers do daily. Campers aged 4-7 can register for a half-day camp or a morning and afternoon session for a whole day of camp fun. They are also offering full-day, pro-rated camps from July 20-23rd so you can still have Pioneer Day fun.

There are options for every age including Tide Pool Titans, Creative Critters, Feathers, Fins, and Fur, Ocean Explorer, Pirate Science, Creature Challenge, Animal Allies, Gone On!, and LLPA Conservation Corps.

The Summer Camps are presented by Valley Fair Mall and they will have a few free events there this summer where you can come meet the animals up close. They can provide supervised care from 8–9 a.m., 12 – 1 p.m., and 4–5 p.m. Campers will enjoy age-appropriate free-choice activities. Keep in mind extended hours must be purchased at the time of registration.

Make sure to watch for announcements on their social media pages for these event dates & times.

Visit Living Planet Aquarium Summer Camps for more information and to reserve your spot.

This story contains sponsored content.