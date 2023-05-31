SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Emilio Manuel Camu and Deepika Shah KC joined GTU to share information with us regarding the 46th Utah Asian Festival. The Utah Asian Festival is the largest, longest-running, continuous Asian festival west of the Mississippi River. The UAF is planned entirely by 70 volunteers that represent over 40 different Asian ethnic groups and community leaders.

During the Festival, there will be more than 30 food vendors and more than 70 other vendors featuring local artisans, educational cultural booths, Asian-owned businesses, mini health fairs, and local non-profit organizations.

This year’s festival is dedicated to honoring Asian communities through traditional and modern performances, children’s activities, and spotlights on cultural and nonprofit organizations.

Don’t miss out on the 46th annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, June 3rd from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. The festival will take place at the Grand Building of the Utah State Fairpark (155 N 1000 W Salt Lake City, UT 84116). Free admission and all-day parking at the fairgrounds is $15.