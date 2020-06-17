The little black dress everybody is buying

- Reagan says she just found “the dress” that everybody will love – and the fact is you can never go wrong with a little black dress. And that’s why you shouldn’t think twice about treating yourself to this Chelsea28 Twist Front Dress while it’s on sale for more than 50% off! The material is so soft and stretchy, so it’ll feel great against your skin. Even better, this dress is super versatile. You can pair it with heels and statement earrings for a fancier occasion or you can keep it casual with flat sandals or flip flops. Given the price, this cute dress is definitely going to sell fast, so place your order soon before it sells out.
- Plus, Kelly Ripa says she doesn’t need a dress to host her talk show, lately she’s been wearing swimsuit cover ups! The television host says during the pandemic she’s been hosting from a hotel so she’s just been throwing comfortable clothing on top of her nightgowns each morning. Kelly, we still think you look amazing!
- And finally, when it comes to washing all of that clothing what is the most effective cycle? The experts at Procter & Gamble say the best way to keep clothes looking fresh for as long as possible is to use the coldest, shortest wash cycle. The detergent manufacturer joined with lead author and design school instructor Lucy Cotton (yes) on a study of the way machine washing causes fabrics to spray microfibers. These lost fibers can cause premature garment aging and weaken fabrics.