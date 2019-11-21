The list of most dangerous kid’s toys is released

Live Now
  • On Good Things Utah today – The list is out – the most dangerous toys for kids this holiday season. We’ll tell you what toy watchdogs are saying. Plus, great gift ideas for grandpa. And Surae shares a template for letters to Santa that will help you focus that long list. And celebrities are sharing their phone numbers on social media, so are they real? We’ll tell you. And the new rules of breaking up and really moving on.
  • And finally, should you talk to your stylist? One salon in London says you can now select a “quiet cut”. We are ready to weigh in! Hope you join us for today’s Good Things Utah.

