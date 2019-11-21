The list of most dangerous kid’s toys is released

Just like a live-action Choose Your Own Adventure book, Dungeons and Dragons is a quest that unfolds with you as an important part of the story! Each player creates a character, while the Dungeon Master, creator of the storyline, walks you through each twist and turn.

Deena Marie joined a team of players to experience D & D firsthand. Her character, Miranda the Elf, was taken on a journey of fighting skeletons to finding the magical staff she'd been looking for her whole life!