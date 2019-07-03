The list is out: best songs of the summer

One of the best parts of summer is being outdoors with a scoop of ice cream in your hand. That is, until your perfectly scooped ice cream starts to melt! Your summer day then turns into a race to avoid your ice cream to drip and to avoid sticky hands.

It's easy to hurry and lick the ice cream that falls from the sides of the cone, but what about when the melted ice cream starts to leak from the hole in the bottom of your cone? There isn't much that you can do! But, Surae taught us a trick that will fix this problem!