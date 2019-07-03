Newsfore Opt-In Form

The list is out: best songs of the summer

  • On Good Things Utah today – Traveling this holiday weekend? Find out what Delta is now doing for passengers traveling overseas. Plus, have you ever heard of the “meat sweats”? Turns out, it’s a real thing! We have the science behind the sweating. And speaking of meat, tips on grilling the right way. Also, singer Demi Lovato claps back at a body shaming post on social media – we think you will like her response. And finally, the songs of summer 2019 – did your favorites make the list? Find out this morning.
  • And the latest viral challenge involves an empty bottle and a karate kick…we give it a shot (this will make you laugh this morning!) Hope you join us for today’s Good Things Utah.

