- On Good Things Utah this morning – Light-to-moderate drinking has long been linked to better heart health, but scientists have never been sure why. More clear are the health risks of alcohol, including an increased chance of cancer, neurological aging, and more—so why would alcohol’s effect on the heart be different? Now, in a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital explained one reason why alcohol might be linked to better heart health: it reduces stress signals in the brain in a sustained way, leading to less of a burden on the heart. First, the scientists looked at data from more than 50,000 people in the Mass General Brigham Biobank, a large research database created by the hospital, and confirmed that light-to-moderate drinking was indeed associated with marked reductions in people’s risk of cardiovascular disease. The large size of the study let them determine that this effect was not caused by people’s socioeconomic statuses, activity levels, or even genetics—factors that are difficult to control for in smaller studies. Something else appeared to be at work, which they discovered by looking at people’s brain scans. These suggested that drinking alcohol eases the brain’s stress levels in a lasting way, which lightens the stress load placed on the heart even days after someone’s last drink.
- The brain’s stress network operates like a game of tug-of-war. On one side is the amygdala, which controls emotions, and on the other is the prefrontal cortex, which controls executive functioning. During times of stress, the amygdala sends out panic signals, and the prefrontal cortex can help block that alarm bell from ringing throughout the whole body—including in the heart. Drinking alcohol is known to ease the amygdala’s alarm effect, says Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, a study author and co-director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. “But we asked a different question: Does it have long-lasting effects on those systems?” Looking at brain scans from more than 1,000 study participants, the team discovered that light-to-moderate drinkers experienced an ongoing dampening of activity in the amygdala, while the activity of the prefrontal cortex was normal when alcohol was not in their systems. Though the data didn’t let the researchers see whether or not this effect on the amygdala faded eventually if people stopped drinking entirely, this dampening of the amygdala’s activity was associated with a 22% reduction in cardiovascular disease.
- Plus, the possible demise of the Instant Pot. When Carmel Pratt’s slow cooker broke down in late 2019, she decided an Instant Pot would be the best value for her time and money. “I replaced like three appliances with this thing,” the 30-year-old said of the multicooker. Years later, Pratt, a construction consultant in Congers, N.Y., uses that same Instant Pot one or two times a week. And she doesn’t plan on upgrading to a newer version. “I don’t feel the need to spend more money,” she said. “The type that I already have works great, and I don’t know where it would land if I got rid of it and bought a new one.” It’s a scenario like this that helps explain why Instant Brands, the parent company of Instant Pot, Pyrex, CorningWare and other popular brands, went from selling the hottest countertop appliance on the market just a few years ago to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week. Industry experts have seen this before, and it’s the enduring conundrum for brands like these – durability can ultimately be their biggest enemy.
- “Customers don’t buy multiples,” said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. “Having a consumer business that basically trades on a limited assortment that isn’t refreshed, is outdated and isn’t expanded upon, is a deadly trap.” After years of hot sales in the 2010s and a wave of demand early in the pandemic, the multicooker market is saturated, said Michael Wolf, the founder of the food-tech conference Smart Kitchen Summit and editor of industry publication the Spoon. According to market research firm Circana, sales of multicookers last year fell 50 percent from 2021. For the 12 months ending in April 2023, multicooker sales declined 20 percent compared with the previous 12-month period, Circana data shows. “I think consumer cooking hardware, particularly countertop ones, oftentimes is a challenging business because the margins are pretty low,” Wolf said. “And at least in the U.S., Americans are pretty cheap when it comes to buying new countertop gadgets.” In a statement, Instant Brands’s chief executive Ben Gadbois said the company continues “to face additional global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges that have affected our business,” and it secured $132.5 million in funding to continue operations. The company said in the filing Tuesday that Chapter 11 protections would give it “time and flexibility” to create a plan for bolstering Instant Brands’s finances.
- Instant Pot, founded in 2009, became increasingly popular during the mid-2010s, when Americans’ interest in multicookers surged. It was the top-selling item on Amazon Prime Day in 2016, with 215,000 orders, the online retailer reported, and remained one of the annual event’s hottest gadgets in 2017 and 2018. Private equity firm Cornell Capital acquired Instant Pot in 2019 and combined it with kitchenware company Corelle Brands, which included well-known legacy brands Pyrex and CorningWare. There were Facebook groups, cookbooks, YouTube channels and blogs all dedicated to the multifunctional pressure cooker. The company sent Instant Pots to influencers and bloggers who wrote about how the appliance made cooking easier and more efficient. “It was just a stroke of marketing genius,” said Lisa McManus, the executive editor of America’s Test Kitchen reviews. “They made pressure cooking cool again – or maybe for the first time.” Tune in as our hosts dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
