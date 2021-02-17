The LDS Film festival celebrates it’s 20th anniversary

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

There is no doubt that the film industry has taken major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but eventually the show must go on.

The LDS Film Festival will celebrate it’s 20th anniversary with an in-person event February 24th-27th at the SCERA Center for Arts in Orem.

LDS Film Festival Kels Goodman stops by GTU with a look inside what people can expect during the 4 day event.

“While the pandemic stopped or delayed many productions in 2020, there were still filmmakers that put in the extra safety protocol and pivots to find ways to complete their film productions and the festival is excited to celebrate their work” says Goodman.

For more information and to attend the festival visit www.ldsfilmfest.com