Quintin Croft, owner of BAQE cosmetics shows us fall eye makeup inspiration with two brand new eye palettes. Trending fall eye trends include “latte eyes” with browns and neutrals, as well as a fun and playful use of greens and purples. You can expect to see a lot of metallics this season, and we are here for it.

We loved the step-by-step instructions to creating an easy “latte eye” look on our Savvy. Quintin is a great instructor, creates quality products, and we love supporting local female-owned businesses!

Get 15% off with code GoodThings and find Quintin at Pinners Conference happening on Nov. 3rd. She will be teaching a makeup class at noon. Use code BAQE for a discount on tickets at purchase.growtix.com

Follow along on Instagram at @baqecosmetics