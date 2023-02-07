- On Good Things Utah this morning – Stop getting sticky, and start eating your oranges in the shower? It’s the latest trend on TikTok and supporters of the trend claim it “eliminates any worry of making a mess,” and the shower’s humidity “exaggerates the taste and smell of the orange.” Plus, the smell of citrus has been linked to stress relief. Before judgement rolls in, a quick scan of the comments on a TikTok with over 7.2 million views proves that this idea isn’t as far-fetched as it may originally seem. For example, “In Morocco when we go to the Hammam (bath houses) everybody brings clementines/oranges to eat. Also prevents you from fainting,” one user wrote. Bathhouses, in particular, can get pretty hot and steamy, which can cause lightheadedness. “If the water’s too hot in a bath or hot tub, your blood pressure may dip too low, which can make you feel dizzy or lightheaded,” per Harvard Health Publishing. Another reason for snacking on an orange midshower? The steam from the shower can apparently enhance the taste and aroma of the fruit, therefore making the eating experience more pleasurable. People also recommend not just eating the orange, but really digging into it like an animal feasting on flesh. (Reddit’s words, not mine.)
- “The whole point is that it’s primal,” one Reddit user explained. “It’s not about the orange, it’s not about the shower, it’s about the connection to your inner feral animal. I urge you, next time you have an orange in the shower, don’t peel! Tear into it with your claws, feast on the flesh, don’t worry about making sure you eat all the orange or what you do with the peel afterwards. If you’re thinking, you’re already doing it wrong.” Tune in as our hosts dive in to this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
The latest TikTok trend: Eating oranges in the shower
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now