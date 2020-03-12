The latest on the Coronavirus in Utah

- On Good Things Utah today – A second Utah Jazz basketball player has now tested positive for the Coronavirus. First it was Rudy Gobert, now it’s Donovan Mitchell. Plus, Major League Soccer has also suspended it’s season just like the NBA. This after announcements from celebrities Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson that they too have tested positive for the virus. We have the very latest on the Coronavirus and what is currently happening in our state.
- And in light of spreading germs, we have an option to try instead of blowing out your birthday candles. Have you heard about the clapping method? We give it a try on the air.
- And at the end of the show, three letter acronyms that most of us have no idea what they actually stand for? Hope you join us for a busy Thursday on GTU.