The latest on the Coronavirus in Utah

With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, it's high time we get in the Irish spirit! To help us celebrate, Sean Clark joined us to perform the National Anthem of Ireland in Gaelic.

He explained the song was originally written in 1910, then was translated to Gaelic. Sean doesn't speak Gaelic, but he sure can sing it! And so can his 10-year-old son, who Sean is passing all of their Irish family traditions on to.